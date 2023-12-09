2024 California Black History Month - Pan African Presence in Early California History by Dr. Fischer (Edited) by Michael Harris

Pan Africans migrated to California in significant numbers. By 1790, they made up nearly 20 percent of California’s population, or one out of every five residents. More importantly, the concept of “race” had far less significance in California than in the United States. While European-born Spaniards controlled California society, Afro-Latinos and mestizos did manage to gain political and economic influence during the Spanish and Mexican periods of California history. African Cuban, Danish Jewish first elected Treasurer of San Francisco, Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. and several other "hidden figures" of early Pan African Presence come alive, 2024 California Black History Month