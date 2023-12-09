Sacramento: Human Rights Day Candlelight Vigil

Date:

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Corner of 16th & J St

Sacramento, Ca

As we're celebrating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we're also demanding that the US government respect the human rights of the Palestinian people!



Bring your candles, signs, and spirit!