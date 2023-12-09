From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento: Human Rights Day Candlelight Vigil
Thursday, December 14, 2023
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Angela
Corner of 16th & J St
Sacramento, Ca
As we're celebrating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, we're also demanding that the US government respect the human rights of the Palestinian people!
Bring your candles, signs, and spirit!
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/human-rights-day...
