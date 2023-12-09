From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Woodland: Vigil for Palestine
Date:
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
622 Main Street
Woodland, CA
Vigil for Children in front of Rep. Thompson office in Woodland.
Rep. Thompson: Call for a Ceasefire NOW to Stop Genocide in Gaza
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/
