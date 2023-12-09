From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Press Conference and Visit to Senator Alex Padilla's Sacramento Office
Date:
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Federal Building
501 I St
Sacramento, CA
501 I St
Sacramento, CA
On Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9am tell Senator Padilla to call for a ceasefire. Press Conference and office visit.
For more info: (916) 572-9680
For more info: (916) 572-9680
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 9, 2023 12:35PM
