The Missing Peace: Discussing Palestine over the Holidays

Date:

Monday, December 11, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Join CODEPINK on Monday, Dec 11 at 5pm. We'll talk about how navigating discussions about sensitive topics during holiday gatherings can be challenging—especially with the rampant misinformation peddled by mainstream media and our own government. Some of the most effective organizing starts at home, so these conversations are very important!



CODEPINK created a holiday guide on discussing Palestine with friends and family, offering simple responses to common questions about Gaza. The guide includes tips on how to refute false binaries, address concerns while avoiding generalizations, and more. We also welcome your input! Come prepared to share your successful approaches to conversations about Palestine with your community.



