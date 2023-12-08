From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: How You Can Support Palestine
Date:
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Time:
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Join Eyewitness Palestine for an hour-long webinar featuring special guests, Palestinian artist, Shadia Mansour, Executive Director of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Ahmad Abuznaid, Palestinian activist and Life Coach, Arab Barghouti, and Palestinian-American writer and organizer, Nikki Kattoura, who will be discussing the different ways YOU can make a difference to help make Palestinian voices heard across the world.
The event is free to attend. Donations are welcome.
For more information: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/63ae...
