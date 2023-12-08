Webinar: How You Can Support Palestine

Date:

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time:

8:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Join Eyewitness Palestine for an hour-long webinar featuring special guests, Palestinian artist, Shadia Mansour, Executive Director of the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Ahmad Abuznaid, Palestinian activist and Life Coach, Arab Barghouti, and Palestinian-American writer and organizer, Nikki Kattoura, who will be discussing the different ways YOU can make a difference to help make Palestinian voices heard across the world.



The event is free to attend. Donations are welcome.