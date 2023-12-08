Artist Teach-In for Palestine

Date:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Calling all creatives! Wednesday, 12/13 join @withbianca_ and @ashluka for an Artist Teach-In for Palestine! We’re hosting a 90 min training for creatives who want to deepen their movement work.



Together we will:

📚 learn intro to organizing frameworks

🤲🏼 build relationships with organizations

🎨 discuss applications for art and culture work.



We will also hear from partners @palestinianyouthmovement, @USCPR, @jvp.la about the important role of arts, culture, and creativity in organizing.