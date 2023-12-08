From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Artist Teach-In for Palestine
Date:
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Register at: https://bit.ly/artists4pal
Register at: https://bit.ly/artists4pal
Calling all creatives! Wednesday, 12/13 join @withbianca_ and @ashluka for an Artist Teach-In for Palestine! We’re hosting a 90 min training for creatives who want to deepen their movement work.
Together we will:
📚 learn intro to organizing frameworks
🤲🏼 build relationships with organizations
🎨 discuss applications for art and culture work.
We will also hear from partners @palestinianyouthmovement, @USCPR, @jvp.la about the important role of arts, culture, and creativity in organizing.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0iX5f-LfIT/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 11:03PM
