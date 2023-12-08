From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Action: Vallejo City Council Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Vallejo City Hall
555 Santa Clara St
Vallejo, CA
555 Santa Clara St
Vallejo, CA
We need the support from the community more than ever! Make public comment in-person, via zoom, or phone call. More info and zoom link here: https://linktr.ee/vallejoforafreepalestine
We will have continuous family friendly activities outside while the meeting is in session. We’re also having a coat and blanket drive. See all the slides on the Instagram post for details (@vallejoforafreepalestine).
We will have continuous family friendly activities outside while the meeting is in session. We’re also having a coat and blanket drive. See all the slides on the Instagram post for details (@vallejoforafreepalestine).
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0gCig7uQYP/?i...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 10:55PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network