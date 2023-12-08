From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Action: Berkeley City Council Meeting
Date:
Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
1290 & 1321 Addison St, Berkeley, CA
Multiple ceasefire resolutions are set to be introduced to the Berkeley City Council at the December 12th meeting. Please continue emailing and calling our swing votes (see our last post for details) — it takes about 15 minutes and every single action has an immeasurable impact. Be sure to show up in-person (preferred) or through Zoom to the December 12th meeting. This is the last meeting of the year and our most important one so far. Right now, the language of the resolutions does not nearly come close to our Berkeley community drafted resolution. It seems like the Berkeley City Council will not adopt our community drafted resolution, so we are setting our sights on a version similar to our sister city, Oakland. Through public comment, we will have the opportunity to help Berkeley City Council put forth the strongest version of a resolution that calls for a ceasefire and stands in solidarity with Palestinians.
P.S. There is a chance a special meeting could be called on a different day — we will keep you all updated!
P.S. There is a chance a special meeting could be called on a different day — we will keep you all updated!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/threadsatcal/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 10:50PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network