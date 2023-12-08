Action: Berkeley City Council Meeting

Date:

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time:

6:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

1290 & 1321 Addison St, Berkeley, CA

Multiple ceasefire resolutions are set to be introduced to the Berkeley City Council at the December 12th meeting. Please continue emailing and calling our swing votes (see our last post for details) — it takes about 15 minutes and every single action has an immeasurable impact. Be sure to show up in-person (preferred) or through Zoom to the December 12th meeting. This is the last meeting of the year and our most important one so far. Right now, the language of the resolutions does not nearly come close to our Berkeley community drafted resolution. It seems like the Berkeley City Council will not adopt our community drafted resolution, so we are setting our sights on a version similar to our sister city, Oakland. Through public comment, we will have the opportunity to help Berkeley City Council put forth the strongest version of a resolution that calls for a ceasefire and stands in solidarity with Palestinians.



P.S. There is a chance a special meeting could be called on a different day — we will keep you all updated!

