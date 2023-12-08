Webinar: Anti-Doxxing Defense: Basic Social Media and Protest Safety

Date:

Monday, December 11, 2023

Time:

6:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

In this webinar presented by security professionals, we will cover social media safety across a number of platforms, including LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram, and how you can keep yourself safe without deleting your social media presence.



We will discuss how to secure your accounts, minimize potential damage, and consider network safety effects. Finally we will touch on basic protest safety and awareness as you show up to make your voice heard.