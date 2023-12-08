From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento Rally & March: International Human Rights Day
Sunday, December 10, 2023
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Protest
Angela
Memorial Auditorium
1515 J St
Sacramento, CA
Join us in solidarity in advocating for Palestinian Human Rights.
For more information: Instagram @youth4palestine_sac
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/rally-march-inte...
