From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Rise of Jewish Voice for Peace
Date:
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Join us for a conversation with Esther Farmer, a member of the management team of Jewish Voice for Peace - New York City.
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 9:09PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network