Non Violent Direct Action Workshop
Date:
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Time:
1:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
near 12th St Bart in Oakland
Please register to participate in this non-violent direct action workshop to help advance a permanent ceasefire and a free Palestine. Venue is near 12th St BART in Oakland. Masks required! Lets keep each other safe.
Sign up at: https://form.jotform.com/michellems3/NVDA-workshop-sign-up
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 8:53PM
