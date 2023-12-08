From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF General Hospital Workers Rally For Contract
Date:
Monday, December 11, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Cha
Location Details:
In Front of Hospital at Free Speech Area On Potrero Avenue
12/11 SF General Hospital Workers Rally For Contract
SEIU 1021 HEALTH CARE WORKERS CHAPTER
Monday December 11,2023 12 Noon
There will be a 12noon to12:30 at SFGH 12/11/23 free speech zone near Potrero to send a message to management around bargaining.
The City is already threatening workers with layoffs and cutbacks while they are already understaffed. They also are outsourcing and contracting out.
The union will also have a meet and greet with the bargaining team members.
12/11/23 1-3pm building 5 7E12 come by on your break and talk to the bargaining team members and what fights are ongoing.
Save the date 1/17/24 12noon to 1pm Bargaining kickoff rally at city hall. We will have buses to take people back and forth and lunch will be served to you. We need as many people as possible to attend to send the city a message about fair wage increases and staffing.
Brenda Barros
SEIU 1021 San Francisco General Hospital Chapter Chair
925-437-0593
