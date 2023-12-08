top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/11/2023
San Francisco Labor & Workers

SF General Hospital Workers Rally For Contract

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, December 11, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Cha
Location Details:
In Front of Hospital at Free Speech Area On Potrero Avenue
12/11 SF General Hospital Workers Rally For Contract

SEIU 1021 HEALTH CARE WORKERS CHAPTER
Monday December 11,2023 12 Noon

There will be a 12noon to12:30 at SFGH 12/11/23 free speech zone near Potrero to send a message to management around bargaining.

The City is already threatening workers with layoffs and cutbacks while they are already understaffed. They also are outsourcing and contracting out.

The union will also have a meet and greet with the bargaining team members.
12/11/23 1-3pm building 5 7E12 come by on your break and talk to the bargaining team members and what fights are ongoing.

Save the date 1/17/24 12noon to 1pm Bargaining kickoff rally at city hall. We will have buses to take people back and forth and lunch will be served to you. We need as many people as possible to attend to send the city a message about fair wage increases and staffing.

Brenda Barros
SEIU 1021 San Francisco General Hospital Chapter Chair
925-437-0593
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 7:15PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$78.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code