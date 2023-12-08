SF General Hospital Workers Rally For Contract

Date:

Monday, December 11, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

SEIU 1021 SF General Hospital Cha

Location Details:

In Front of Hospital at Free Speech Area On Potrero Avenue

12/11 SF General Hospital Workers Rally For Contract



SEIU 1021 HEALTH CARE WORKERS CHAPTER

Monday December 11,2023 12 Noon



There will be a 12noon to12:30 at SFGH 12/11/23 free speech zone near Potrero to send a message to management around bargaining.



The City is already threatening workers with layoffs and cutbacks while they are already understaffed. They also are outsourcing and contracting out.



The union will also have a meet and greet with the bargaining team members.

12/11/23 1-3pm building 5 7E12 come by on your break and talk to the bargaining team members and what fights are ongoing.



Save the date 1/17/24 12noon to 1pm Bargaining kickoff rally at city hall. We will have buses to take people back and forth and lunch will be served to you. We need as many people as possible to attend to send the city a message about fair wage increases and staffing.



Brenda Barros

SEIU 1021 San Francisco General Hospital Chapter Chair

925-437-0593