No War Against Refugees Here and in Gaza

Date:

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Time:

9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Robert Norse

Email:

Phone:

8314234833

Location Details:

Community room of the Santa Cruz Police Department or right outside 155 Center St.

HUFF (Homeless United for Friendship & Freedom) is concerned with the impact of continuing gentrification downtown, police attacks on the homeless, and the general criminalization of the poor. We are also united in our opposition to the Gaza bombing, and City Council support for or neutrality towards the massive U.S. spending for Israel and Ukraine.



You may not agree with us on all of these matters, but we urge you to speak up and act up on those you do support. We will be distributing the attached flyer and encourage those who agree to do likewise. The huge amounts of money allegedly earmarked for those outside are not finding their way to clothe, shelter, and feed homeless people in any meaningful way.



DETAILS OF THE MEETING

From 10 AM to noon, members of the Democratic Women's Club of Santa Cruz County and the general public are invited to hear an endorsement discussion of local politicos seeking office at Santa Cruz City Council or the County Board of Supervisors. The local candidates may or may not be present and/or speaking including Manu Koenig and Lani Faulkner, Kim DeSerpa, Kristen Brown, and Bruce Jaffe, David Tannaci and Gabriela Trigueiro, Shebrah Kalantari-Johnson and Joy Schendeldecker, Susan M. O'Hara and Joe Thompson.



In addition, there will be presentations and votes on 4 ballot measures: Housing for People, Watsonville Community Hospital bond, S.C. County sales tax, and S.C. city sales tax.



This description is largely taken from the S.C. Sentinel 12-6, the Coast Lines column. The article concludes "For information, about the Club visit dwcscc.org."



HUFF if generally skeptical and suspicious of a political process corrupted by money and power. We have not yet officially endorsed any of these politicians but we do invite them to speak at our weekly meeting 903 Pacific at the Sub Rose Cafe 10:45 p.m. every Thursday.. Call ahead to ensure we aren't escaping for the holidays (831-423-4833)..