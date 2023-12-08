From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gaza Teach-In
Saturday, December 09, 2023
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Teach-In
Angela
1200 Harrison Street
Oakland, Ca
Palestinian Youth Movement
Join us for a teach-in about Gaza! Knowledge in the face of the occupation is our sharpest tool and fortifies our movement. Knowledge is the first step to liberation.
RSVP is required: bit.ly/GAZATEACHIN
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0h3xbjvTTe/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 11:56AM
