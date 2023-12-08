Gaza Teach-In

Date:

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

1200 Harrison Street

Oakland, Ca

Palestinian Youth Movement



Join us for a teach-in about Gaza! Knowledge in the face of the occupation is our sharpest tool and fortifies our movement. Knowledge is the first step to liberation.



RSVP is required: bit.ly/GAZATEACHIN