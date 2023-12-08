Virtual Teach-In: War on the Diaspora: Anti-Palestinian Violence & Repression in the U.S.

Date:

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

YouTube livestream

bit.ly/PFCTeach

Palestinian Feminist Collective is hosting a teach-in on the ongoing history of violence and repression on the Palestinian/Arab community in the U.S. We look at this violence as part of the larger imperial, supremacist, colonial Western strategy in the region. We’ll discuss surveillance, violence, censorship and more.