Virtual Teach-In: War on the Diaspora: Anti-Palestinian Violence & Repression in the U.S.
Date:
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
YouTube livestream
bit.ly/PFCTeach
Palestinian Feminist Collective is hosting a teach-in on the ongoing history of violence and repression on the Palestinian/Arab community in the U.S. We look at this violence as part of the larger imperial, supremacist, colonial Western strategy in the region. We’ll discuss surveillance, violence, censorship and more.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Xsa9dybV-/
