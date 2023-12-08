Postcard Writing Campaign for A Free Palestine

Date:

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Sister Restaurant

3308 Grand Ave

Oakland, CA

Join us in flooding our reps with physical mail to push them to call for a ceasefire in Gaza! This will be during the morning cafe service at Sister Restaurant, so customers will also be dining in the space. We will have a table reserved in the back. The venue is ADA accessible & has no stairs to enter, with gender neutral restrooms. Masks encouraged & we ask folks to be as scent free as possible, but can’t guarantee that the restaurant or other guests will be practicing these precautions. Kids welcome! We will have postcards for folks to fill out, as well as pre-printed letters & addressed envelopes. Guides for letter writing will also be available. We’ll bring as many stamps as we can & encourage folks to bring stamps too. If you have any questions around this event or accessibility, feel free to reach out on IG: @sunshine.autonomy @thespotlessmind @kai.ktal