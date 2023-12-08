top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/10/2023
Palestine East Bay

Postcard Writing Campaign for A Free Palestine

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Sister Restaurant
3308 Grand Ave
Oakland, CA
CEASEFIRE - Postcard Writing Campaign for a FREE PALESTINE

Join us in flooding our reps with physical mail to push them to call for a ceasefire in Gaza! This will be during the morning cafe service at Sister Restaurant, so customers will also be dining in the space. We will have a table reserved in the back. The venue is ADA accessible & has no stairs to enter, with gender neutral restrooms. Masks encouraged & we ask folks to be as scent free as possible, but can’t guarantee that the restaurant or other guests will be practicing these precautions. Kids welcome! We will have postcards for folks to fill out, as well as pre-printed letters & addressed envelopes. Guides for letter writing will also be available. We’ll bring as many stamps as we can & encourage folks to bring stamps too. If you have any questions around this event or accessibility, feel free to reach out on IG: @sunshine.autonomy @thespotlessmind @kai.ktal
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 11:38AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$78.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code