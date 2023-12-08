From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Postcard Writing Campaign for A Free Palestine
Date:
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Sister Restaurant
3308 Grand Ave
Oakland, CA
3308 Grand Ave
Oakland, CA
CEASEFIRE - Postcard Writing Campaign for a FREE PALESTINE
Join us in flooding our reps with physical mail to push them to call for a ceasefire in Gaza! This will be during the morning cafe service at Sister Restaurant, so customers will also be dining in the space. We will have a table reserved in the back. The venue is ADA accessible & has no stairs to enter, with gender neutral restrooms. Masks encouraged & we ask folks to be as scent free as possible, but can’t guarantee that the restaurant or other guests will be practicing these precautions. Kids welcome! We will have postcards for folks to fill out, as well as pre-printed letters & addressed envelopes. Guides for letter writing will also be available. We’ll bring as many stamps as we can & encourage folks to bring stamps too. If you have any questions around this event or accessibility, feel free to reach out on IG: @sunshine.autonomy @thespotlessmind @kai.ktal
Join us in flooding our reps with physical mail to push them to call for a ceasefire in Gaza! This will be during the morning cafe service at Sister Restaurant, so customers will also be dining in the space. We will have a table reserved in the back. The venue is ADA accessible & has no stairs to enter, with gender neutral restrooms. Masks encouraged & we ask folks to be as scent free as possible, but can’t guarantee that the restaurant or other guests will be practicing these precautions. Kids welcome! We will have postcards for folks to fill out, as well as pre-printed letters & addressed envelopes. Guides for letter writing will also be available. We’ll bring as many stamps as we can & encourage folks to bring stamps too. If you have any questions around this event or accessibility, feel free to reach out on IG: @sunshine.autonomy @thespotlessmind @kai.ktal
For more information: https://www.araborganizing.org/events/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 11:38AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network