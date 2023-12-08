Run for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Time:

9:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Jerusalem Coffee House

5443 Telegraph Ave

Oakland, CA

Anti-Racist Run Club



Come join @sf.mrc @antiracistrunclub @wrceastbay and @oaklandtrackclub this Saturday for a special edition RUN FOR PALESTINE. We're standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine, raising awareness, and supporting a Palestinian-owned business. We’ll be meeting at 9:30am at Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland, the run/walk begins at 9:45am followed by post-run meetup+coffee. All paces+faces welcome, bring your friends!