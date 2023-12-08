From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Run for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Time:
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Jerusalem Coffee House
5443 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA
5443 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA
Anti-Racist Run Club
Come join @sf.mrc @antiracistrunclub @wrceastbay and @oaklandtrackclub this Saturday for a special edition RUN FOR PALESTINE. We're standing in solidarity with the people of Palestine, raising awareness, and supporting a Palestinian-owned business. We’ll be meeting at 9:30am at Jerusalem Coffee House in Oakland, the run/walk begins at 9:45am followed by post-run meetup+coffee. All paces+faces welcome, bring your friends!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0bBzvZO0Ee/
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 8, 2023 11:25AM
