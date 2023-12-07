Alameda Vigil for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, December 10, 2023

Time:

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Alameda Families and Friends for Ceasefire

Location Details:

Alameda City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda

Please join us THIS SUNDAY, Dec. 10th, from 5-6 pm on International Human Rights Day for a Vigil for Palestine at the steps of Alameda City Hall (Oak and Santa Clara). There'll be caroling, children's activities, and an honoring of the lives of the more than 16,000 killed these last two months.



Please bring a candle to light!