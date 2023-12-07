From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Alameda Vigil for Palestine
Date:
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Alameda Families and Friends for Ceasefire
Location Details:
Alameda City Hall, 2263 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda
Please join us THIS SUNDAY, Dec. 10th, from 5-6 pm on International Human Rights Day for a Vigil for Palestine at the steps of Alameda City Hall (Oak and Santa Clara). There'll be caroling, children's activities, and an honoring of the lives of the more than 16,000 killed these last two months.
Please bring a candle to light!
Please bring a candle to light!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1496940054...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 10:08PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network