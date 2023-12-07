From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free virtual screening of the documentary "The 100 year war on Palestine w/ Rashid Khalidi"
Date:
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Please join us in for a free virtual screening of the documentary video "The 100 year war on Palestine w/Rashid Khalidi | The Chris Hedges Report"
All too often, the question of Palestine is framed as an eternal conflict arising from ancient ethnic or religious hatreds, with questions regarding the origins of the state of Israel and the legitimacy of land claims reduced to matters of scriptural interpretation. Such views entirely omit the actual history of Palestine and the Zionist movement. The colonization of Palestine, a process still playing out before our eyes to this day, has definite historical origins at the turn of the 20th century, when Zionism was born and the encroachment of Palestinian land began. Historian Rashid Khalidi, author of The Hundreds' Year War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917- 2017, joins The Chris Hedges Report for a look into this essential history, and how it can help us frame Israel's present war on Gaza. Rashid Khalidi is the Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies at Columbia University, and the author of several books.
=================================================================
CALL TO ACTION
Contact the White House, your Senators and Representative and urge them to:
1) End US taxpayer dollars and weapons to Israel
2) Publicly call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza
White House Comment Line
Open Tuesday-Thursday 11am-3pm EST
(202) 456-1111 or (202) 456-1414
Email Contact Page: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
You can use this CALL SCRIPT to contact your Senators and Representative: https://act.uscpr.org/a/callforgaza
Senator Alex Padilla
(202) 224-3553 DC office
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Padilla's other office locations: (415) 981-9369 San Francisco office; (916) 448-2787 Sacramento office, (559) 497-5109 Fresno office; (310) 231-4494 LA office; (619) 239-3884 San Diego office
Email Contact Page: https://www.padilla.senate.gov/contact/contact-form/
Senator Laphonza Butler
(202) 224-3841
If voicemail box is full, try Senator Butler's other office locations: (415) 393-0707 San Francisco office; (310) 914-7300 LA office; (619) 231-9712 San Diego office; (559) 485-7430 Fresno office
https://www.butler.senate.gov/
Congressional Switchboard
(202) 224-3121
Contact your congressperson: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative
================================================================
EMAIL Congress:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/%20stop-funding-israels-massacres
===================================================
ceasefiretoday.com for ACTION TOOLKIT
======================================================
US Campaign for Palestinian Rights' ACTION TOOLKIT: http://bit.ly/StopGazaGenocide
===================================================
SIGN this petition: https://chng.it/yvbVjNyF8y
=======================================================
LEARN more about Palestine at:
- GazaIsPalestine.com
- PalestineRemembered.com
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Adalah Justice Project
- BDS Movement
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/
- https://www.dci-palestine.org/
- https://visualizingpalestine.org/?blm_aid=247605126#visuals
====================================================
READ the following books:
1) Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
https://www.ebooks.com/en-us/book/210337663/palestine/nur-masalha/
2) Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
3) Free Ebooks: https://www.haymarketbooks.org/blogs/495-free-ebooks-for-a-free-palestine
4) Free Resources & Further Reading: https://www.versobooks.com/blogs/news/solidarity-with-palestine-free-resources-and-further-reading
5) The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 - Rashid Khalid
====================================================
WATCH the following:
1) "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
2) "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
3) "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
4) ~16 minute YouTube video of how Palestinians were expelled from their homes https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGVgjS98OsU
5) ~9 minute YouTube video of Nakba Timeline Map https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnLsVA0RYoQ
==================================================================
BOYCOTT:
McDonalds, Domino's Pizza, Papa John's Pizza, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Starbucks
HP, Google, Amazon, Expedia, Airbnb, Booking.com, RE/MAX, Chevron, Volvo
PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, Marvel, Disney
==================================================
Find a PROTEST:
https://samidoun.net/2023/10/calendar-of-resistance-for-palestine-events-and-actions-around-the-world/
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
