Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

Homeless Garden Project Day of Service in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

sm_santa_cruz_homeless_garden_project_martin_luther_king_jr_day_of_service.jpeg
original image (940x470)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 15, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Homeless Garden Project
Location Details:
Homeless Garden Project's Natural Bridges Farm, Shaffer Rd. and Delaware Ave., Santa Cruz
Get ready to roll up your sleeves and join the Homeless Garden Project for a fun-filled day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day!

Here's what you can expect:

** Date:** Monday, January 15th (subject to change, depending on weather)
Time: 9:30 AM - 2:00 PM
** Location:** Homeless Garden Project - Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave. (westside of Santa Cruz)

** What we'll be doing:**

Get hands-on with the earth: Help prepare our farm for spring planting! We'll have tasks for everyone, from planting seeds to building compost. Connect with your community: Share a delicious lunch with fellow volunteers and learn about the impactful work of the Homeless Garden Project.

Be inspired: Stay tuned for information on our guest speakers who will share stories and messages in line with MLK Jr.'s legacy. ️

What to bring:
* Closed-toe shoes
* Hat
* Layers of clothing
* Water bottle

A positive attitude and willingness to get a little dirty!

We're flexible! As a small farm, our tasks might change depending on the weather. We appreciate your willingness to adapt and help with whatever needs doing!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/join-the-home...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 9:38PM
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
