Homeless Garden Project Day of Service in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Date:

Monday, January 15, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Homeless Garden Project

Location Details:

Homeless Garden Project's Natural Bridges Farm, Shaffer Rd. and Delaware Ave., Santa Cruz

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and join the Homeless Garden Project for a fun-filled day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day!



Here's what you can expect:



** Date:** Monday, January 15th (subject to change, depending on weather)

Time: 9:30 AM - 2:00 PM

** Location:** Homeless Garden Project - Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave. (westside of Santa Cruz)



** What we'll be doing:**



Get hands-on with the earth: Help prepare our farm for spring planting! We'll have tasks for everyone, from planting seeds to building compost. Connect with your community: Share a delicious lunch with fellow volunteers and learn about the impactful work of the Homeless Garden Project.



Be inspired: Stay tuned for information on our guest speakers who will share stories and messages in line with MLK Jr.'s legacy. ️



What to bring:

* Closed-toe shoes

* Hat

* Layers of clothing

* Water bottle



A positive attitude and willingness to get a little dirty!



We're flexible! As a small farm, our tasks might change depending on the weather. We appreciate your willingness to adapt and help with whatever needs doing!