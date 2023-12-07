From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Homeless Garden Project Day of Service in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
Monday, January 15, 2024
9:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Homeless Garden Project
Homeless Garden Project's Natural Bridges Farm, Shaffer Rd. and Delaware Ave., Santa Cruz
Get ready to roll up your sleeves and join the Homeless Garden Project for a fun-filled day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day!
Here's what you can expect:
** Date:** Monday, January 15th (subject to change, depending on weather)
Time: 9:30 AM - 2:00 PM
** Location:** Homeless Garden Project - Shaffer Road at Delaware Ave. (westside of Santa Cruz)
** What we'll be doing:**
Get hands-on with the earth: Help prepare our farm for spring planting! We'll have tasks for everyone, from planting seeds to building compost. Connect with your community: Share a delicious lunch with fellow volunteers and learn about the impactful work of the Homeless Garden Project.
Be inspired: Stay tuned for information on our guest speakers who will share stories and messages in line with MLK Jr.'s legacy. ️
What to bring:
* Closed-toe shoes
* Hat
* Layers of clothing
* Water bottle
A positive attitude and willingness to get a little dirty!
We're flexible! As a small farm, our tasks might change depending on the weather. We appreciate your willingness to adapt and help with whatever needs doing!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/join-the-home...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 9:38PM
