Stop the City of Santa Cruz from Buying Automatic License Plate Readers

Date:

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

No Automatic License Plate Readers!

Location Details:

Council Chambers, Santa Cruz City Hall, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz



The proposal to purchase Automatic License Plate Readers is #26 on the city council agenda, and will be heard sometime after 12:45 PM, in the mid-afternoon or early evening.



Stop the city from buying Automatic License Plate Readers



SCPD Chief Escalante plans to purchase 22 totally unnecessary and highly invasive Automatic License Plate Readers (ALPR), 8 from his budget and 14 from a Homeland Security grant. He wants to install them at "every entrance to the City" and along major streets. The grant portion was originally presented to the Council at their 11/28 meeting, and continued to the 12/12 meeting.



ACLU is opposing the purchase of all ALPRs. (Escalante asked the ACLU to review and comment on his proposed policy for the ALPRs, which they have done.)



PLEASE SUBMIT YOUR OWN LETTERS OR EMAILS TO COUNCIL BEFORE 12.12. ALSO, PLEASE CIRCULATE TO YOUR OWN LISTS.



Email the Santa Cruz City Council to tell them we don't need more spying.

citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com



The proposal to purchase Automatic License Plate Readers using a State Homeland Security Program Grant is #26 on the city council meeting agenda:

