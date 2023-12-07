From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally for Palestine by Youth Voices for Humanity
Date:
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
King Plaza
250 Hamilton Ave.
Palto Alto, CA
Come join hands as we stand in support of human rights of all children, regardless of their race, religion and ethnicity. We have an excellent line up of incredible speakers from diverse communities and backgrounds.
SPEAKERS:
Mina Fedor - AAPI Youth Rising
Zahra Billoo - CAIR SF Executive Director
Dr. Lama Rimawi - Salaam Shalom Sisterhood, Pediatrician
Kiyoshi Taylor - Haiti Action Committee
Emma Hartung - Jewish Voice for Peace (South Bay)
And of course there will be Chai and treats!
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/9093200471...
