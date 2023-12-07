Rally for Palestine by Youth Voices for Humanity

Date:

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

King Plaza

250 Hamilton Ave.

Palto Alto, CA

Come join hands as we stand in support of human rights of all children, regardless of their race, religion and ethnicity. We have an excellent line up of incredible speakers from diverse communities and backgrounds.



SPEAKERS:

Mina Fedor - AAPI Youth Rising

Zahra Billoo - CAIR SF Executive Director

Dr. Lama Rimawi - Salaam Shalom Sisterhood, Pediatrician

Kiyoshi Taylor - Haiti Action Committee

Emma Hartung - Jewish Voice for Peace (South Bay)



And of course there will be Chai and treats!