Sacramento Action: Boycott Sabra Hummus

Date:

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Time:

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

1025 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, CA

and

3680 Crocker Dr., Sacramento, CA



This weekend, we are going to two different Safeway stores in solidarity with #Palestine to demand that they remove Sabra Hummus from their shelves. It is crucial now more than ever that we do what we can to disrupt business as usual and remind people that it is our taxes that make this #genocide in Gaza possible.



Since the end of the temporary ceasefire only a few days ago, Israel has already killed thousands of Palestinians, the majority being children that are targeted. It is crucial now more than ever that we do what we can to disrupt business as usual and remind people that it is our taxes that make this genocide in Gaza possible



The two Sacramento Safeway locations are: 1025 Alhambra Blvd. and 3680 Crocker Dr.