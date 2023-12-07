top
View events for the week of 12/13/2023
U.S. Womyn

#ERANow: It's Been 100 Years. Not One More! US Gender Equality Call to Action

sm_era_now.jpg
original image (1170x509)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
ERA Coalition and more
Location Details:
Virtual panel discussion on Equal Rights Amendment

Join from anywhere
ERA CENTENNIAL: Virtual Panel Discussion on Equal Rights Amendment

Join us online for a historic conversation as we mark a century since the introduction of
the Equal Rights Amendment, the call for gender equality reverberates louder than ever.

Dec 13 @ noon - 1 PM PT ( 3 PM - 4 PM ET)

Join here: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7138233857111199745/

Mark the 100th anniversary of the first introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment in the House of Representatives with the AAUW, ERA Coalition, Equality Now, Feminist Majority, League of Women Voters, National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), National Organization for Women (NOW), Women Connect4Good, and YWCA in Washington, DC on December 13!

In Washington D.C., we’re starting off with a Youth Advocacy event in the morning hosted by Generation Ratify, Feminist Front, and other youth outreach organizations. Then we’re meeting at the White House for a march to the Capitol, stopping briefly at the Department of Justice and National Archives and Records Administration along the way.

We're following the march with a virtual panel discussion hosted on LinkedIn Live with our friends at the Female Quotient!

Join the online event from anywhere.

SPEAKERS:

Amber Coleman-Mortley, Sr. Director of Community & Culture, The Female Quotient
Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO, The Female Quotient
Zakiya Thomas, CEO, ERA Coalition
Dolores Huerta, American Labor Leader and Civil Rights Activist
Alyssa Milano, Actress, Activist, ERA Coalition Board Member
Linda Terry Coberly, Winston & Strawn LLP, ERA Coalition Board Member
Rosie Couture, Executive Director, Generation Ratify

And a special thank you to our partners Black Women's Roundtable, Charleston NOW,
Democrats Abroad, Equal Means Equal, Generation Ratify, National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), National ERA Publication Task Force, Shattering Glass, Sojourners, and Virginia NOW for their support on this event!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-last-100-years-of-the-era-tickets-764662826097
For more information: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7138233857...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 4:43PM
§
by ERA Coalition and more
Thu, Dec 7, 2023 4:43PM
sm_era_centennial_urgent_call_to_action__linkedin.jpg
original image (1408x614)
https://www.linkedin.com/events/7138233857...
