#ERANow: It's Been 100 Years. Not One More! US Gender Equality Call to Action

Date:

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

ERA Coalition and more

Location Details:

Virtual panel discussion on Equal Rights Amendment



Join from anywhere





Join us online for a historic conversation as we mark a century since the introduction of

the Equal Rights Amendment, the call for gender equality reverberates louder than ever.



Dec 13 @ noon - 1 PM PT ( 3 PM - 4 PM ET)



Join here:



Mark the 100th anniversary of the first introduction of the Equal Rights Amendment in the House of Representatives with the AAUW, ERA Coalition, Equality Now, Feminist Majority, League of Women Voters, National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), National Organization for Women (NOW), Women Connect4Good, and YWCA in Washington, DC on December 13!



In Washington D.C., we’re starting off with a Youth Advocacy event in the morning hosted by Generation Ratify, Feminist Front, and other youth outreach organizations. Then we’re meeting at the White House for a march to the Capitol, stopping briefly at the Department of Justice and National Archives and Records Administration along the way.



We're following the march with a virtual panel discussion hosted on LinkedIn Live with our friends at the Female Quotient!



Join the online event from anywhere.



SPEAKERS:



Amber Coleman-Mortley, Sr. Director of Community & Culture, The Female Quotient

Shelley Zalis, Founder and CEO, The Female Quotient

Zakiya Thomas, CEO, ERA Coalition

Dolores Huerta, American Labor Leader and Civil Rights Activist

Alyssa Milano, Actress, Activist, ERA Coalition Board Member

Linda Terry Coberly, Winston & Strawn LLP, ERA Coalition Board Member

Rosie Couture, Executive Director, Generation Ratify



And a special thank you to our partners Black Women's Roundtable, Charleston NOW,

Democrats Abroad, Equal Means Equal, Generation Ratify, National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC), National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), National ERA Publication Task Force, Shattering Glass, Sojourners, and Virginia NOW for their support on this event!



