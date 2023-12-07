Striking Washington-Baltimore News Guild members who work at the Washington Post rallied in San Francisco and spoke out about why they're striking nationally.

Washington Post journalists who are members of the Washington-Baltimore News Guild onDecember 7, 2023 went on a strike and a solidarity rally was held with the Washington PostSan Francisco bureau. Striking workers and supporters from the Pacifica Media WorkersGuild watched a video stream at the PMWG building from the rally in DC and then went to asquare next to the PMWG offices and rallied. San Francisco Chronicle PMWG journalistrecently won a $70,000 agreement for base pay.Journalists at the WP are fighting for living wages and at the same time the corporationowned by billionaire Jeff Bezos has offered buyouts of workers to leave the company.Additional MediaSF Chronicle News Guild PMWG Workers Demand Justice & Living WagesAdditional Info:Washington Baltimore NewsGuildWorkWeekLabor Video Project