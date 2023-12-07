From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Washington Post San Francisco Bureau WBNG Journalists Speak Out At Solidarity Strike Rally
Striking Washington-Baltimore News Guild members who work at the Washington Post rallied in San Francisco and spoke out about why they're striking nationally.
Washington Post journalists who are members of the Washington-Baltimore News Guild on
December 7, 2023 went on a strike and a solidarity rally was held with the Washington Post
San Francisco bureau. Striking workers and supporters from the Pacifica Media Workers
Guild watched a video stream at the PMWG building from the rally in DC and then went to a
square next to the PMWG offices and rallied. San Francisco Chronicle PMWG journalist
recently won a $70,000 agreement for base pay.
Journalists at the WP are fighting for living wages and at the same time the corporation
owned by billionaire Jeff Bezos has offered buyouts of workers to leave the company.
Additional Media
SF Chronicle News Guild PMWG Workers Demand Justice & Living Wages
https://youtu.be/VQfZqT-xW10
Additional Info:
Washington Baltimore NewsGuild
https://wbng.org
https://twitter.com/WBNG32035
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/lFquIkYMQD0
