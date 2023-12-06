From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Nationwide Subsidiary Attacked in San Francisco
Inspired by the recent attack in Walnut Creek, every window was smashed at a Nationwide subsidiary in San Francisco. Direct hits were achieved despite the presence of iron bars covering the windows.
Nationwide is the insurance provider for Cop City in Atlanta. They are a target that both exists everywhere and would be difficult for Cop City to replace if they pulled out. Their locations can be found on their website or at uncovercopcity.blackblogs.org. Use Tor, preferably with Whonix or TAILS. Insurance agents see the world as a calculation of risks and profits. Our hatred for the State and Capital is beyond measure. Consider this an act of God.
For Alfredo Bonanno, Alexis Grigoropoulos, Frantz Fanon, Tortuguita, and Palestine.
For Alfredo Bonanno, Alexis Grigoropoulos, Frantz Fanon, Tortuguita, and Palestine.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network