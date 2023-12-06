Nationwide Subsidiary Attacked in San Francisco by anarchists

Inspired by the recent attack in Walnut Creek, every window was smashed at a Nationwide subsidiary in San Francisco. Direct hits were achieved despite the presence of iron bars covering the windows.

Nationwide is the insurance provider for Cop City in Atlanta. They are a target that both exists everywhere and would be difficult for Cop City to replace if they pulled out. Their locations can be found on their website or at uncovercopcity.blackblogs.org. Use Tor, preferably with Whonix or TAILS. Insurance agents see the world as a calculation of risks and profits. Our hatred for the State and Capital is beyond measure. Consider this an act of God.



For Alfredo Bonanno, Alexis Grigoropoulos, Frantz Fanon, Tortuguita, and Palestine.