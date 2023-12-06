From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Holiday Bazaar & Annual Open House
Date:
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
1364 Fremont Blvd.
Seaside, CA 93955
Seaside, CA 93955
Seaside, CA 93955
Join us for some good cheer, refreshments, and reconnection with the Monterey peace community. RSVP on Eventbrite to help with our planning. https://tinyurl.com/MPJC-2023-Holiday-Bazaar
Browse tables filled with unique gifts, including baked goods, handcrafted items, jewelry, and stocking stuffers of all sorts. Cellist Jack Mescall will perform again this year!
Proceeds will benefit the Peace and Justice Center, WILPF Monterey County Branch, and Plenty International.
For more information phone 831-899-7322 or email montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
Sponsoring and participating groups: Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers), Plenty International, Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom - Monterey County Branch, and Veterans For Peace, Chapter 46. Hosted by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 9:38PM
