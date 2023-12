Join us for some good cheer, refreshments, and reconnection with the Monterey peace community. RSVP on Eventbrite to help with our planning. https://tinyurl.com/MPJC-2023-Holiday-Bazaar Browse tables filled with unique gifts, including baked goods, handcrafted items, jewelry, and stocking stuffers of all sorts. Cellist Jack Mescall will perform again this year!Proceeds will benefit the Peace and Justice Center, WILPF Monterey County Branch, and Plenty International.For more information phone 831-899-7322 or email montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.comSponsoring and participating groups: Peace Coalition of Monterey County, Monterey Peninsula Friends Meeting (Quakers), Plenty International, Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom - Monterey County Branch, and Veterans For Peace, Chapter 46. Hosted by the Monterey Peace and Justice Center.For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/