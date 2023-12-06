From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Action: Associated Students Executive Council at CCSF is proposing a Ceasefire Resolution!
Date:
Friday, December 08, 2023
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Omar
Location Details:
City College of San Francisco - Ocean Campus
50 Frida Kahlo Way
Student Union Room 208
Join us on Friday, December 8th at 2 PM at City College of San Francisco and call on the Associated Students Executive Council to support a permanent ceasefire!
Concerned students at CCSF plan to introduce a permanent ceasefire resolution at this Friday's Exec Council Meeting. Students and members of the public are invited to make a public comment.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0iFvqKplh7/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 5:10PM
