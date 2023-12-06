Action: Associated Students Executive Council at CCSF is proposing a Ceasefire Resolution!

Date:

Friday, December 08, 2023

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Omar

Location Details:

City College of San Francisco - Ocean Campus

50 Frida Kahlo Way

Student Union Room 208

Join us on Friday, December 8th at 2 PM at City College of San Francisco and call on the Associated Students Executive Council to support a permanent ceasefire!



Concerned students at CCSF plan to introduce a permanent ceasefire resolution at this Friday's Exec Council Meeting. Students and members of the public are invited to make a public comment.



