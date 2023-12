hey eco-indymedia friends!Join us for THE Bay Area Permaculture Guild potluck and gathering. This month we will be having a gift making skill share!If you are a maker, crafter or if you just have an idea you would like to share for holiday gift giving, please bring materials to share it with others! Ornaments, candles, fiber arts, culinary treats etc are all welcome. You are welcome to ask or require a materials fee from participants to cover any of your costs. If you have any equipment needs, let us know and we will do our best to accommodate. This is an all-ages event.There will be a spice blending workshop, led by Phil, with jars and labels provided for a small materials fee.If you are interested in sharing a skill please reach out to Ajay, Kaytlyn or Phil and let them know what it is.PLACE is still fundraising to become wheelchair accessible (among other things the city of oakland requires to not be shuttered), and there are currently no requirements around contagion concerns at this indoors event. (Aka, event is by donation, notaflof!)To subscribe to our email list, send an email to eastbaypermaculture+ subscribe [at] googlegroups.com , you can also follow us on instagram, join our facebook group or connect through PLACE's meetup.com page!WHAT: East Bay Permaculture Guild December Meet-up (RSVP via Eventbrite here)WHEN: Monday, December 11th , 2023 6-8:30 PM (always the second Monday evening)WHERE: a PLACE for Sustainable Living, our local sustainable community center for education and activism, 1121 64th st oak-landWHAT TO BRING: yourself, your friends, your skills/talents to share or grow and if you can potluck items to share!TAGS: permaculture, regeneration/regenerative, potluck, regen culture, meetup, east bay, potluck,gift, arts and crafts, maker, spice, giftmaking