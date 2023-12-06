top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Racial Justice

Roadmap to Apartheid: A film showing at UUSF

Date:
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
UU Justice in the Middle East
Location Details:
Unitarian Universalists of S.F.
1187 Franklin St. @ Geary
TSK Room
In this award-winning documentary, narrated by Alice Walker (author of The Color Purple), a South African-born journalist and an Israeli-born filmmaker document the rise and fall of apartheid in South Africa and why many Palestinians believe they live under an apartheid system today. The striking parallels include house demolitions, the creation of Bantustans, and curbs on freedom of movement. Recommended by Nobel Peace Prize-winner Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

12 to 12:45 Middle Eastern lunch.
12:45 to 2:15 Film screening
2:15 to 3:00 Discussion

Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 3:56PM
