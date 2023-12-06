From the Open-Publishing Newswire

10th Annual March to Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy

Date:

Monday, January 15, 2024

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

APTP

Location Details:

Our march will begin at 14th & Broadway in downtown Oakland on January 15th at 11 am.





For the 10th year in a row, Anti Police-Terror Project invites you to hit the streets for a mass march on King Day to demand a world free of white supremacy, war, capitalism, and imperialism. Our march will begin at 14th & Broadway in downtown Oakland on January 15th at 11 am.



It will be followed by a full week of actions, trainings, teach-ins, film screenings, and healing workshops in King’s honor as we get ready for another year of solidarity, community and liberation.



Each year at this time we recommit ourselves to the path of revolution laid out for us by Dr. King and the long lineage of Black freedom fighters who came before us.



As Israel's brutal siege and genocide on Gaza continues, we remain in full solidarity with our Palestinian comrades in their calls for a ceasefire and end to the occupation. Black liberation and Palestinian liberation are tied together, and none of us will be free until all of us are free!



