Virtual Teach-In: Divest from Militarism, Invest in Life!

Date:

Friday, December 08, 2023

Time:

4:30 PM - 4:30 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Join a virtual-teach in on U.S. militarism, corporate war profiteering, and Palestine



As we continue to fight for a permanent and lasting ceasefire in Palestine, we know that the current genocide unfolding is against the backdrop of 75+ years of occupation backed by the U.S. government and supplied by weapons manufacturing corporations. Between congressional actors who’ve yet to call for a ceasefire and corporations like Lockheed Martin still receiving contracts from the U.S. defense department, we know that the long-term struggle for a Free Palestine, and a world free from genocide, occupation, and war must confront the relationships between militarism and corporations.



Corporations are making billions while Palestinians are killed by a U.S. funded genocide and occupation. For 20 years the US has spent $21 trillion on militarism: $16 trillion went to the Pentagon and over $7 trillion went to Pentagon contractors like Lockheed Martin.



INSTEAD OF WAR PROFITEERING…​​​​​​​​​​​​​​That $21 TRILLION could have been used to:



🌱create millions of jobs at $15/hour with benefits and COLA



🌱Fully erase student debt



🌱Guarantee pre-school for every 3 & 4 year old for 10 years AND



🌱Fully decarbonize the electric grid



...leaving over $10 TRILLION more to move towards providing health care, housing, and thriving communities.



We know that a world in which all people can thrive cannot exist without confronting and dismantling the role of U.S. militarism and weapons corporations.