International Anti-War

Virtual Teach-In: Divest from Militarism, Invest in Life!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, December 08, 2023
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Join a virtual-teach in on U.S. militarism, corporate war profiteering, and Palestine

As we continue to fight for a permanent and lasting ceasefire in Palestine, we know that the current genocide unfolding is against the backdrop of 75+ years of occupation backed by the U.S. government and supplied by weapons manufacturing corporations. Between congressional actors who’ve yet to call for a ceasefire and corporations like Lockheed Martin still receiving contracts from the U.S. defense department, we know that the long-term struggle for a Free Palestine, and a world free from genocide, occupation, and war must confront the relationships between militarism and corporations.

Corporations are making billions while Palestinians are killed by a U.S. funded genocide and occupation. For 20 years the US has spent $21 trillion on militarism: $16 trillion went to the Pentagon and over $7 trillion went to Pentagon contractors like Lockheed Martin.

INSTEAD OF WAR PROFITEERING…​​​​​​​​​​​​​​That $21 TRILLION could have been used to:

🌱create millions of jobs at $15/hour with benefits and COLA

🌱Fully erase student debt

🌱Guarantee pre-school for every 3 & 4 year old for 10 years AND

🌱Fully decarbonize the electric grid

...leaving over $10 TRILLION more to move towards providing health care, housing, and thriving communities.

We know that a world in which all people can thrive cannot exist without confronting and dismantling the role of U.S. militarism and weapons corporations.
For more information: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 10:23AM
