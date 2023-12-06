From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ghostly Labor: A Dance Theatre Performance
Date:
Friday, December 15, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Brava Theater Center
Email:
Location Details:
Brava Theater Center
2781 24th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Dec 15-16, 8:00pm both days; Dec 17, 5:00pm
Ghostly Labor explores the history of labor in the US-Mexico borderlands through Tap Dance, Mexican Zapateado, Son Jarocho, Afro Caribbean movement, and live music. This work brings together polyrhythmic movement and an original score to look at the (ongoing) years of systemic exploitation of labor while highlighting the power and joy of collective resistance. The full-length dance theater production of Ghostly Labor will premiere at Brava Theater in December 2023.
The associated project, "Ghostly Labor: a Dance Film," is an award winning film that has been screened at film festivals and events through the United States, Norway, Spain and Portugal.
For more information: https://www.brava.org/all-events/ghostly-l...
