top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/15/2023
San Francisco Arts + Action Immigrant Rights Labor & Workers

Ghostly Labor: A Dance Theatre Performance

sm_2409_v0.jpg
original image (1079x400)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, December 15, 2023
Time:
8:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Brava Theater Center
Email:
Location Details:
Brava Theater Center
2781 24th Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Dec 15-16, 8:00pm both days; Dec 17, 5:00pm

Ghostly Labor explores the history of labor in the US-Mexico borderlands through Tap Dance, Mexican Zapateado, Son Jarocho, Afro Caribbean movement, and live music. This work brings together polyrhythmic movement and an original score to look at the (ongoing) years of systemic exploitation of labor while highlighting the power and joy of collective resistance. The full-length dance theater production of Ghostly Labor will premiere at Brava Theater in December 2023.

The associated project, "Ghostly Labor: a Dance Film," is an award winning film that has been screened at film festivals and events through the United States, Norway, Spain and Portugal.

22 - 65.
For more information: https://www.brava.org/all-events/ghostly-l...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 6, 2023 9:54AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$78.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code