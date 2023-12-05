OUSD Gaza Teach-In

Date:

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Time:

10:15 AM - 6:15 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

OUSD parents, teachers, and community

Location Details:

Virtual panel

Oakland educators are organizing a teach-in about the Palestinian liberation struggle in classrooms citywide on Wednesday, December 6.



The teach-in is endorsed by the teachers union, the Oakland Education Association, and answers the call by Oakland Unified School District (USD) administration "to support our students in learning about the human tragedy in Gaza and Israel" and to ensure that students have access to "diverse perspectives."



In fact it attempts to remedy the lack of diverse viewpoints in the curriculum issued by OUSD on this topic.