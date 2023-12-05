From the Open-Publishing Calendar
OUSD Gaza Teach-In
Date:
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Time:
10:15 AM - 6:15 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
OUSD parents, teachers, and community
Location Details:
Virtual panel
Oakland educators are organizing a teach-in about the Palestinian liberation struggle in classrooms citywide on Wednesday, December 6.
The teach-in is endorsed by the teachers union, the Oakland Education Association, and answers the call by Oakland Unified School District (USD) administration "to support our students in learning about the human tragedy in Gaza and Israel" and to ensure that students have access to "diverse perspectives."
In fact it attempts to remedy the lack of diverse viewpoints in the curriculum issued by OUSD on this topic.
For more information: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GkghojQA7...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 10:57PM
