Injured Longshore Workers To Protest PMA, Bosses, HMO's, OSHA, Lawyers & US Dep Of Labor

Date:

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Longshore Rank & File Injured Workers

Location Details:

Frank Ogawa Plaza

Oscar Grant Plaze

Oakland City Hall

Rank and file injured longshore workers will be speaking out and protesting the shipping companies, their lawyers, HMO's like Kaiser, the Department of Labor and OSHA for denying injured longshore workers compensation for their injuries.



The shipping companies have captured the agencies that are supposed to protect injured workers and have been denying injured longshore workers compensation and treatment.

Join them and support the struggle for injured workers everywhere.



Thursday 12-7-23

Frank Ogawa Plaza/Oscar Grant Plaza

Oakland City Hall