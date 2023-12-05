From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Injured Longshore Workers To Protest PMA, Bosses, HMO's, OSHA, Lawyers & US Dep Of Labor
Date:
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Longshore Rank & File Injured Workers
Location Details:
Frank Ogawa Plaza
Oscar Grant Plaze
Oakland City Hall
Oscar Grant Plaze
Oakland City Hall
Rank and file injured longshore workers will be speaking out and protesting the shipping companies, their lawyers, HMO's like Kaiser, the Department of Labor and OSHA for denying injured longshore workers compensation for their injuries.
The shipping companies have captured the agencies that are supposed to protect injured workers and have been denying injured longshore workers compensation and treatment.
Join them and support the struggle for injured workers everywhere.
