Dead to Rights: The Need to Remember Henry Kissinger for Who He Was by Martin Edwin Andersen

"If certain acts in violation of treaties are crimes, they are crimes whether the United States does them or whether Germany does them, and we are not prepared to lay down a rule of criminal conduct against others which we would not be willing to have invoked against us." -- Robert H. Jackson, chief prosecutor for the United States at the Nuremberg Trials

What is needed is an international activist campaign to ensure that Kissinger is remembered at home and abroad for who he really was.



No federal property should be allowed to be named in Kissinger’s honor, including U.S. naval ships, weapons, post offices, and national parks. No federal funds should be authorized to those colleges and universities who name their school properties or programs after him. A complete revision of public-school curricula should reflect the truth of his time as a public servant, and no federal statutes should be erected in the war criminal’s name. (Just as statues of Confederate generals and other such monuments served as symbols of white supremacy to threaten African Americans, so too would Kissinger memorials validate his treacherous crimes.) The Democratic Party platform adopted at next year’s national convention in Chicago must incorporate, at a minimum, these specific proposals.



On the international level, other governments should forbid any U.S. ships, airplanes, and other vehicles, bearing Kissinger’s name from their waters or airspace. In addition, a recorded vote should be taken in the United Nations General Assembly where Member States require that all U.N. peacekeepers be taught about the true legacy of Kissinger.