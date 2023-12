We need to express solidarity with Palestinians and we need the city council to show solidarity, so we are gathering to sing together and send a peaceful and poignant message to the mayor and the city council.We want lasting peace, we need justice for Palestinians. As working people we oppose our hard earned tax dollars to support this war.Song sheets will be provided, come in your holiday garb and lend your voice. Thank you.You can hear the modified lyrics to common carols on our website: https://triplejustice.org/media , and the text of lyrics are on the first page of the website. https://triplejustice.org