Santa Cruz Homeless Memorial
Thursday, December 21, 2023
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vigil/Ritual
Santa Cruz Homeless Union
Town Clock, Pacific Ave & Water St, Santa Cruz
Please join us on the longest night of the year to remember those who died homeless in Santa Cruz, California.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/SantaCruzC...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 3:26PM
