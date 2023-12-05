Shutdown Lockheed Martin. No Weapons for Genocide.

Date:

Friday, December 08, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

Codepink

Location Details:

Lockheed Martin Office, 275 Battery St. (@ Sacramento), San Francisco Financial District

"Shut It Down for Palestine" day of action is December 8.



Join CODEPINK at a Lockheed Martin office to demand that LM cease production of all weapons intended for the Israeli military's genocide in Gaza. We will serve a "Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal" subpoena to Lockheed Martin, currently being tried for war crimes by the tribunal, and hold a teach-in on the question "How is the genocide in Gaza supported by Lockheed Martin?" There will be a LM picket line, symbolic die-in, and blood-red hands to symbolize LM's murderous business in Gaza.



Lockheed CEO James D. Taiclett and his Board of Directors have the blood of thousands of Palestinians on their hands. Lockheed is the world's largest military contractor. They literally make a killing on killing. A highly profitable "merchant of death," LM shareholder profits from war crimes are astronomical.



“Lockheed Martin is proud of the significant role it has fulfilled in the security of the State of Israel" says Lockheed Martin's website, gushing that "Lockheed sells Israel F-35 fighter jets "the most lethal fighter aircraft in the world", the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) used by IDF ground forces on the battlefield, radars, rockets, fire control and guidance systems, laser pointers and pods. Lockheed partners with Israeli companies, including Elbit Systems (drone warfare), Cyclone, Tadiran and others. The collaboration between Lockheed Martin and Israeli industries is expected to exceed $4 billion."



Lockheed is "public enemy number one" for a world that deserves to live in peace, cooperation, and true security. Lockheed spends millions to influence U.S. foreign policy, promoting continual bloody conflicts in order to keep profits high. They bribe Congress, which then votes to spend billions of our tax dollars to fund violence all over the globe. LM has facilities in almost every state, creating a "war economy" with hundreds of thousands of jobs making killing machines. Lockheed workers deserve to do work for good, not for bloody wars. Lockheed could make products that help the planet, not destroy it. The $14 billion Biden is asking Congress to approve for the Israeli military? Let's use it instead to help Palestine, and for health care, housing, education, clean energy and community needs in the USA.