Pleasant Hill: Gathering in Solidarity with Palestine
Date:
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Time:
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Diablo Valley College Commons
321 Gulf Club Rd
Pleasant Hill, CA
Pleasant Hill, CA
Pleasant Hill, CA
Join us for a pre-townhall community gathering in solidarity with Palestine, to thank Representative DeSaulnier (D-10) for calling for a ceasefire, and to urge him to vote no on further military funding to Israel. Please bring your friends and families! We will have speakers, artwork, and a community prayer. ASL interpreter available for the pre-town hall gathering. We invite concerned voices to attend the public townhall and lend your support for this cause. See you there!
Programming
11:30am: Gather and art display at DVC Commons (bring children’s shoes if possible!)
12:00pm: Speakers
12:45pm: Prayer
1:00pm: Public town hall with Rep. DeSaulnier at Main Street Bistro Parking: DVC Lot 8 (Golf Club Road)
To RSVP for our pre-town hall community gathering and receive updates, register here: https://bit.ly/dstownhall
To attend Rep. DeSaulnier’s town hall at 1pm, RSVP here: https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ach12r1WZ/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 11:56AM
