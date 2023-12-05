top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine East Bay Anti-War

Pleasant Hill: Gathering in Solidarity with Palestine

sm_pleasant-hill-diablo-valley-gathering-in-solidarity-with-palestine.jpg
original image (1116x1114)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Time:
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Diablo Valley College Commons
321 Gulf Club Rd
Pleasant Hill, CA
Join us for a pre-townhall community gathering in solidarity with Palestine, to thank Representative DeSaulnier (D-10) for calling for a ceasefire, and to urge him to vote no on further military funding to Israel. Please bring your friends and families! We will have speakers, artwork, and a community prayer. ASL interpreter available for the pre-town hall gathering. We invite concerned voices to attend the public townhall and lend your support for this cause. See you there!

Programming
11:30am: Gather and art display at DVC Commons (bring children’s shoes if possible!)
12:00pm: Speakers
12:45pm: Prayer
1:00pm: Public town hall with Rep. DeSaulnier at Main Street Bistro Parking: DVC Lot 8 (Golf Club Road)

To RSVP for our pre-town hall community gathering and receive updates, register here: https://bit.ly/dstownhall

To attend Rep. DeSaulnier’s town hall at 1pm, RSVP here: https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp

For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0ach12r1WZ/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 11:56AM
