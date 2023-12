Join us for a pre-townhall community gathering in solidarity with Palestine, to thank Representative DeSaulnier (D-10) for calling for a ceasefire, and to urge him to vote no on further military funding to Israel. Please bring your friends and families! We will have speakers, artwork, and a community prayer. ASL interpreter available for the pre-town hall gathering. We invite concerned voices to attend the public townhall and lend your support for this cause. See you there!Programming11:30am: Gather and art display at DVC Commons (bring children’s shoes if possible!)12:00pm: Speakers12:45pm: Prayer1:00pm: Public town hall with Rep. DeSaulnier at Main Street Bistro Parking: DVC Lot 8 (Golf Club Road)To RSVP for our pre-town hall community gathering and receive updates, register here: https://bit.ly/dstownhall To attend Rep. DeSaulnier’s town hall at 1pm, RSVP here: https://desaulnier.house.gov/town-hall-rsvp