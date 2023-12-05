Digital Security for Activists

Date:

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Learn how to take action for liberation while staying safe online! Join us for Digital Security for Activists to protect yourself and your community.



This training will teach you concrete skills and strategies to protect your accounts, your communications, and your sensitive personal data. We’ll share best practices and our favorite apps and tools, and have Q&A with an experienced hacker and security and privacy researcher.