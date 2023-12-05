From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Digital Security for Activists
Date:
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom (Registration link is below)
Learn how to take action for liberation while staying safe online! Join us for Digital Security for Activists to protect yourself and your community.
This training will teach you concrete skills and strategies to protect your accounts, your communications, and your sensitive personal data. We’ll share best practices and our favorite apps and tools, and have Q&A with an experienced hacker and security and privacy researcher.
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/W...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 11:42AM
