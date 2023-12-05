No Way To Treat A Child Webinar

Date:

Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Time:

9:00 AM - 9:00 AM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom (Registration link is below)

Please join the #nowaytotreatachild campaign co-leaders from Defense for Children International - Palestine and American Friends Service Committee for a 2023 Year-In-Review webinar.



2023 has been a devastating year for Palestinian children from Gaza to Jerusalem to Jenin. During this webinar, we'll review human rights violations against Palestinian children in 2023 as well as advocacy efforts in motion to hold Israeli authorities and forces accountable.



Background



Approximately 2.9 million Palestinians live in the occupied West Bank, of which around 45 percent are children under the age of 18.



Palestinian children in the West Bank, like adults, face arrest, prosecution, and imprisonment under an Israeli military detention system that denies them basic rights.



Since 1967, Israel has operated two separate legal systems in the same territory. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers are subject to the civilian and criminal legal system whereas Palestinians live under military law.



Israel applies civilian criminal law to Palestinian children in East Jerusalem. No Israeli child comes into contact with the military courts.



Israel has the dubious distinction of being the only country in the world that automatically and systematically prosecutes children in military courts that lack fundamental fair trial rights and protections. Israel prosecutes between 500 and 700 Palestinian children in military courts each year.



Ill-treatment in the Israeli military detention system remains “widespread, systematic, and institutionalized throughout the process,” according to the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) report Children in Israeli Military Detention Observations and Recommendations.



Children typically arrive to interrogation bound, blindfolded, frightened, and sleep deprived.



Children often give confessions after verbal abuse, threats, physical and psychological violence that in some cases amounts to torture.



Israeli military law provides no right to legal counsel during interrogation, and Israeli military court judges seldom exclude confessions obtained by coercion or torture.