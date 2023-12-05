From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fairfield Palestine Rally!
Sunday, December 10, 2023
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Protest
Angela
1325 Travis Blvd
Fairfield, CA
Please join the Rally for Palestine on Sunday, Dec 10 at noon.
Wear a keffiyah and bring a friend. Wear a mask to protect yourself and others.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0SlTP6pztv/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 9:02AM
