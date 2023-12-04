top
Palestine San Francisco U.S. Anti-War Labor & Workers

Labor, Demo Rights, Zionism & The Attack The UAW 2325 With UAW 2325 Member Mimi Rosenberg

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 4, 2023 7:24PM
In New York, Zionists in UAW 2325 went to a Federal judge to get a Temporary Restraining Order TRO preventing the local from discussing a resolution to support the Palestine ceasefire and opposing US military aid.
sm_building_bridges_wbao.jpg
original image (682x919)
Workers democratic rights are under attack in New York. Using the pretext that UAW 2325 Association of Legal Aid Attorneys (ALAA) executive committee is anti-semitic because they passed a resolution for the members to discuss and debate a resolution on Palestine, some union members with the support of management & the New York Post have been able to get a US Federal judge to issue an injunction blocking the local from discussing this issue and taking any action.

Long time WBAI programmer and UAW 2325 lawyer Mime Rosenberg reports on this attack and the dangers for all working people and the entire labor movement.

She also discusses the history and ideology of Zionism and the role of the AFL-CIO in collaboration with Zionism and silence on the attacks on Palestinian workers and people and the call for a ceasefire.

This interview was done on 11/28/23

Additional Media:

Digest of Select Statements and Positions on Matters of Public Concern by the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys UAW 2325
https://laborforpalestine.net/2023/11/26/digest-of-select-statements-and-positions-on-matters-of-public-concern-by-the-association-of-legal-aid-attorneys-uaw-2325/

ALAA Election Suspended on Ceasefire Resolution
https://theintercept.com/2023/11/17/public-defender-gaza-legal-aid-bronx-defenders/

NY Court Blocks Union From Voting On Pro-Palestine Resolution
https://therealnews.com/ny-court-blocks-union-from-voting-on-gaza-ceasefire-palestine-resolution-uaw-legal-aid

Statement on Resolution from Association of Legal Aid Attorneys (ALAA), UAW Local 2325
https://legalaidnyc.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/Statement-on-Resolution-from-ALAA-UAW-Local-2325.pdf

Additional Information
Building Bridges
https://www.buildingbridgesradio.org

Equal Rights & Justice
https://www.wbai.org/program.php?program=308

Capitalism, Race & Democracy
https://capitalismraceanddemocracy.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/zYx5C8bXpEM
