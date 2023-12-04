In New York, Zionists in UAW 2325 went to a Federal judge to get a Temporary Restraining Order TRO preventing the local from discussing a resolution to support the Palestine ceasefire and opposing US military aid.

Workers democratic rights are under attack in New York. Using the pretext that UAW 2325 Association of Legal Aid Attorneys (ALAA) executive committee is anti-semitic because they passed a resolution for the members to discuss and debate a resolution on Palestine, some union members with the support of management & the New York Post have been able to get a US Federal judge to issue an injunction blocking the local from discussing this issue and taking any action.Long time WBAI programmer and UAW 2325 lawyer Mime Rosenberg reports on this attack and the dangers for all working people and the entire labor movement.She also discusses the history and ideology of Zionism and the role of the AFL-CIO in collaboration with Zionism and silence on the attacks on Palestinian workers and people and the call for a ceasefire.This interview was done on 11/28/23Additional Media:Digest of Select Statements and Positions on Matters of Public Concern by the Association of Legal Aid Attorneys UAW 2325ALAA Election Suspended on Ceasefire ResolutionNY Court Blocks Union From Voting On Pro-Palestine ResolutionStatement on Resolution from Association of Legal Aid Attorneys (ALAA), UAW Local 2325Additional InformationBuilding BridgesEqual Rights & JusticeCapitalism, Race & DemocracyProduction of Labor Video Project