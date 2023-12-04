From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Gaza Solidarity Teach-in
Date:
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Time:
4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Laney College Room D200
900 Fallon St
Oakland, CA
900 Fallon St
Oakland, CA
Please join the Laney College #EthnicStudies Department for a Gaza Solidarity Teach-In.
There will be a panel to discuss the current situation in #Gaza and the movement to demand a cease fire and #demilitarization.
There will be a panel to discuss the current situation in #Gaza and the movement to demand a cease fire and #demilitarization.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Ur-VmuLUX/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 7:08PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network