Gaza Solidarity Teach-in

Date:

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Time:

4:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Laney College Room D200

900 Fallon St

Oakland, CA



Please join the Laney College #EthnicStudies Department for a Gaza Solidarity Teach-In.



There will be a panel to discuss the current situation in #Gaza and the movement to demand a cease fire and #demilitarization.



