Kanyon Sayers-Roods Presents: You’re on Native Land, So Now What?!
Date:
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Time:
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Middlebury Institute
Location Details:
Online and McGowan Building, Room 100
411 Pacific St
Monterey, CA 93940
An event in honor of Indigenous People’s Month
We invite you to join Kanyon “Coyote Woman” Sayers-Roods.
Kanyon Sayers-Roods is Costanoan Ohlone-Mutsun and Chumash; she also goes by her given Native name, “Coyote Woman.” She is proud of her heritage and her native name (though it comes with its own back story), and is very active in the Native Community. She is an Artist, Poet, Published Author, Activist, Student and Teacher. The daughter of Ann-Marie Sayers, she was raised in Indian Canyon, trust land of her family, which currently is one of the few spaces in Central California available for the Indigenous community for ceremony. She is a recent graduate of the Art Institute of California, Sunnyvale, obtaining her Associate and Bachelor of Science degrees in Web Design and Interactive Media. She is motivated to learn, teach, start conversations around decolonization and indigenization, permaculture and to continue doing what she loves, Art.
For more information: https://www.middlebury.edu/institute/event...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 2:26PM
