Berkeley Rent Board Ceasefire Resolution Special Meeting
Date:
Monday, December 04, 2023
Time:
6:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
1231 Addison St.
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Thanks to all who gave public comment to Berkeley Rent Board a couple weeks ago. Given the City's lack of leadership, the Board - which serves all Berkeley tenants - had decided to put forth a resolution themselves and their Special Meeting to consider and vote is Monday, Dec 4 at 6pm: https://rentboard.berkeleyca.gov/berkeley-rent-stabilization-board-special-meeting-agenda-12042023
The link above includes a link to the language. This also builds on the Board's 2021 Sheikh Jarrah resolution. The majority of the Board continues to be supportive of uplifting community voices against the forced displacement and genocide of Palestinians through this resolution. Now it's time to show our support! Come out on Monday Dec. 4 at 6pm and/or submit written public comment. Share widely!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/yallaberkeley_pa...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 1:56PM
