Virtual Protest for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
TikTok LIVE
Enjoy group calls to action and watch your favorite content creators talk about activism! Join us on TikTok LIVE at 12pm PT
Virtual Protests aren’t just calls to action; it’s a performance of justice. Let’s shift towards community care!
https://linktr.ee/onefreecommunity
For more information: https://callingupjustice.com/free-palestin...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 11:55AM
